Students, staff, teachers saved lives in high school shooting that killed two: Governor

iStock/Thinkstock(ALBUQUERUE, N.M.) — Several “acts of bravery” “saved lives” during a shooting at a New Mexico high school Thursday that killed two students, according to the governor.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez did not elaborate but said staff, teachers and students acted courageously.

The suspected gunman is also dead after the shooting at Aztec High School in Aztec, about 180 miles northwest of Albuquerque, according to police.

No other injuries were reported, state police said on Twitter, adding that “police believe there are no other credible threats to students.”

“All New Mexicans are standing with you,” Martinez said this afternoon. “I cannot imagine a greater pain than to lose your child particularly in such a senseless way.”

The school was placed on lockdown and evacuated, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) told ABC News that its agents were sent to the scene.

“There are a lot of questions,” Martinez said this afternoon, “but we have to make sure to let law enforcement do what they’re good at doing and let them figure this out.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.