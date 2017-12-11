Sunday Fire Kills Two In Hancock County

12/11/17 – 5:03 A.M.

A Sunday fire took the lives of two people in Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says firefighters responded to a home at 15043 County Road 26 around 2 a.m.

Firefighters found two bodies in the home after they extinguished the flames. The sheriff’s office has not identified the bodies yet. The State Fire Marshall’s Office is helping with the investigation.

The Hancock County Auditor’s website says Elizabeth Wilkins owns the mobile home.