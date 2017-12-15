“Super Size Me” director Morgan Spurlock steps down from company after Internet sex confession

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for DIFF(LOS ANGELES) — Super Size Me director Morgan Spurlock is stepping down from the production company he co-founded after publication of a confession on Twitter Wednesday in which he admitted to sexually harassing an employee and to being accused of having sex with a woman who “believed she’d been raped,” reports IndieWire.

Jeremy Chilnick, co-founder of the company, Warrior Poets, and partner Matthew Galkin, issued a statement saying, “On behalf of Warrior Poets, we as partners have always supported our company and its endeavors. As of today, Morgan Spurlock will be stepping down effective immediately. We will continue to lead the company as equal partners, producing, distributing & creating from our independent production company.”

The company’s Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!, directed by Spurlock, debuted in September at the Toronto International Film Festival.

