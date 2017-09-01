Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor holds court in 'The Judge's Chambers' at Yankee Stadium

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — You can take the girl out of the Bronx, but you can’t take the Bronx out of the girl.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor — who grew up in the New York City borough — headed to Yankee Stadium Thursday night to watch the New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox.

And the 63-year-old was likely pleased with her beloved Bronx Bombers, who beat the Red Sox 6-2.

Sotomayor held court in the rooting section in right field called “The Judge’s Chambers,” named after Yankees star rookie Aaron Judge.

Sotomayor wore a black robe with the Yankees logo and held a Styrofoam gavel stamped with “All Rise!”

She got into the spirit of the game, high-fiving fellow fans when the Yankees’ Gary Sanchez hit a home run.

A dedicated Yankees fan, Sotomayor threw out a first ball at Yankee Stadium in 2009.

