Surveillance video captures explosion in New York City subway system

Drew Angerer/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Surveillance video caught the dramatic moment an explosive device was detonated in the New York City subway system during Monday morning’s rush hour, sending panicked commuters scrambling to evacuate.

The video shows commuters walking in the underground passageway near the Port Authority Bus Terminal when the explosion erupts. The camera screen filled with smoke as people fled for safety.

As the smoke clears, the suspect is seen lying on the ground.

The 27-year-old suspect, Akayed Ullah, is in the hospital, badly injured in the arm and torso from the device that went off in his arms, sources said. Ullah, originally from Bangladesh, told authorities he is self-inspired from ISIS online propaganda, sources said.

Christina Bethea, 29, told ABC News she was in the passageway on her way to work when she heard a bang, saw smoke and ran.

Despite the crowds, only three people suffered minor injuries, officials said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the explosion “one of our worst nightmares.” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called it an “attempted terrorist attack.”

Cuomo said on CNN that the homemade device only partially detonated, explaining that the bomb was in a pipe that itself did not explode. Authorities called it an “improvised low-tech explosive device” that was attached to the suspect with Velcro and zip ties.

