Surveillance video of Pulse nightclub shooting shown in court

iStock / Thinkstock(ORLANDO, Fla.) — Jurors in the federal terrorism trial of Noor Salman, the wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, got a gripping sense of the brutality of the 2016 massacre as they watched eerily-silent black-and-white security footage of the killer pacing through gaps in a sea of bodies on the club’s dance floor, firing slugs indiscriminately into anything that moved.

Salman, 31, shed tears during the airing of the video, which was shown publicly for the first time on Thursday. It followed equally disturbing cellphone audio from inside the Orlando, Florida, club’s bathroom during the attack, played for jurors on Wednesday afternoon. The audio included one recording in which the sound of rapid gunfire grew louder and louder as the killer approached, until the blasts crackled through the court speakers at ear-splitting levels.

Jurors also heard on Thursday from the head of an FBI evidence response team, who described entering the club in the early morning hours of June 12, 2016.

“There were cellphones ringing,” said Tampa bureau FBI special agent Lynn Billings. “People were constantly calling cellphones that were scattered throughout the club.”

Salman, who has pleaded not guilty, is charged with providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization and obstruction of justice, and could face up to life in prison if convicted.

