Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure This Saturday

09/18/17 – 6:42 P.M.

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure event will start this Saturday in Findlay. Event Chair Sandy Franks said that they’ve already had plenty of people sign up.

Sandy Franks

The event will be celebrating its fifth anniversary in Findlay. Franks said that they will have plenty of new things to offer.

Sandy Franks

She said that they are expecting over 3,000 people to attend the event this year. The race will be at Blanchard Valley Hospital. The event will start off with a survivors march at 8 a.m. followed by the race at 9.

You can volunteer or sign up to race at komennwohio.org