Suspected driver in Barcelona attack that killed 13 identified, still at large

ABC News(BARCELONA) — Spanish authorities on Monday identified the alleged driver behind a deadly vehicle attack in Barcelona as Younes Abouyaaqoub. He remains at large.

At least 13 people were killed and many more injured when the driver of a van plowed down Barcelona’s crowded Las Ramblas promenade in the attack Thursday.

Authorities say Abouyaaqoub escaped the scene on foot, then carjacked a vehicle, killing the driver, authorities said.

He then ran up against a roadblock south of Barcelona and abandoned the car in Sant Just Desvern, a town not far from the city, authorities said.

