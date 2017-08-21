Suspected driver in Barcelona attack that killed 13 identified, still at large
(BARCELONA) — Spanish authorities on Monday identified the alleged driver behind a deadly vehicle attack in Barcelona as Younes Abouyaaqoub. He remains at large.
At least 13 people were killed and many more injured when the driver of a van plowed down Barcelona’s crowded Las Ramblas promenade in the attack Thursday.
Si vous avez des informations sur l’attentat terroriste à #Barcelona #Cambrils
mossos.terrorisme@gencat.cat or 📞937285220 pic.twitter.com/wIkAJespFu
— Mossos (@mossos) August 21, 2017
Authorities say Abouyaaqoub escaped the scene on foot, then carjacked a vehicle, killing the driver, authorities said.
He then ran up against a roadblock south of Barcelona and abandoned the car in Sant Just Desvern, a town not far from the city, authorities said.
