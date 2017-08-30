Talking to North Korea is 'not the answer,' Trump says

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that talking to North Korea is “not the answer,” responding to its latest missile launch.

“The U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years,” he wrote.

North Korea launched a missile that flew over Japan on Monday — a challenge to Trump’s Aug. 8 warning to Pyongyang that any further threats to the U.S. would be met with “fire and fury.” Two days later, he said, “Maybe that statement wasn’t tough enough.”

In a statement on Tuesday, he said “all options are on the table” when it comes to North Korea.

“The world has received North Korea’s latest message loud and clear: This regime has signaled its contempt for its neighbors, for all members of the United Nations and for minimum standards of acceptable international behavior,” Trump said.

