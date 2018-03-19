Taraji P. Henson says Hollywood still needs work when it comes to diversity, but is slowly “getting there”

Taraji P. Henson in “Acrimony” – Photo by: Chip Bergmann(NEW YORK) — Ahead of her upcoming Tyler Perry thriller, Acrimony, Taraji P. Henson is once again sounding off on Hollywood and the current condition of its film industry.

In January, Henson said she’d like to see more lead roles for older women. Now, the actress is adding to her critique, saying diversity is just as important– and not just when it comes to race.

“When I say ‘diversity’, I don’t mean as in only just color,” Taraji tells ABC Radio. “I mean, age, sizes of people… I want to see what the world looks like.”

She continues, “I mean art is supposed to imitate life and sometimes these films — I can’t even connect to the storyline because the people don’t even look like the people I see.. every day.”

Although Henson would love to see an immediate change in the industry, the Oscar nominated actress does admit that Hollywood is finally learning to dig a little deeper.

“I think Hollywood is starting to understand that it’s not always about big names either,” she explains. “If the material is good people will go. Get Out — prime example. I didn’t know any of those people. Like, they weren’t big names…They’re well on their way now. But, that movie did very well. So you just got to think outside of the box. And I think Hollywood is getting there.”

Acrimony starring Taraji P. Henson hits theaters March 30.

