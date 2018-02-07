Tax Collection Argument Breaks Out In Findlay City Council

02/07/18 – 2:24 P.M.

Tax deferrals became the topic of an argument during Findlay City Councils Tuesday meeting. Mayor Lydia Mihalik explained that businesses do not get to defer payments on their taxes.

Mihalik continued saying that the current ordinance makes sure that there arent any large refunds due once actual numbers come in from businesses.

Councilwoman Holly Frische disagreed saying that it isnt fair that large businesses can put off paying their taxes. She told the mayor that this can be avoided by putting money in the appropriate funds.

Many members of council agreed with the mayor. Councilman Jeff Wobser agreed with Frische that the ordinance in place should be looked at more thoroughly.