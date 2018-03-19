Tech losses lead US stocks lower

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Losses in tech companies, including Facebook, led Wall Street in the red on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 335.60 (-1.35 percent) to finish the session at 24,610.91.

The Nasdaq fell 137.74 (-1.84 percent) to close at 7,344.24, while the S&P 500 finished trading at 2,712.92, down 39.09 (-1.42 percent) for the day.

Crude oil prices dipped 0.24 percent to $62 per barrel.

Winners and Losers: Shares of Facebook sunk 6.77 percent as the stock continues to suffer from accusations that Cambridge Analytica mishandled the personal information of more than 50 million Facebook users during the 2016 presidential election. Facebook on Saturday announced it had suspended the data firm.

An activist investor with Sherborne Investors acquired a 5.16 percent stake in Barclays, sending shares 4.85 percent higher.

