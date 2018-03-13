Tech losses lead US stocks lower

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Tech losses pushed U.S. stocks in the red on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 171.58 (-0.68 percent) to finish the session at 25,007.03.

The Nasdaq fell 77.31 (-1.02 percent) to close at 7,511.01, ending a seven-day winning streak. The S&P 500 finished trading at 2,765.31, down 17.71 (-0.64 percent) for the day.

Crude oil prices slipped more than 1 percent to nearly $61 per barrel.

Winners and Losers: Shares of Qualcomm sunk 4.95 percent after the Trump administration blocked Broadcom’s takeover of the company.

DSW reported upbeat guidance for 2018 and the discount shoe retailer’s stock climbed 10.71 percent.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.