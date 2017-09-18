Teenager Dies In Crash South Of Columbus Grove

9/181/17 – 7:16 A.M.

A one-car crash south of Columbus Grove took the life of an Allen County teenager over the weekend. The State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened on Slabtown Road near Eversole Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

16-year-old Carter Vandersall of Lima was driving north on Slabtown when he went off the left side of the road and overcorrected. His car went off the right side of the road and rolled over. Vandersall was not wearing a seatbelt and the crash threw him from his vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.