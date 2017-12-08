Teens turns himself in after stealing AR-15 assault rifle from police car

iStock/Thinkstock(PEMBROKE PINES, Fla.) — A 16-year-old from Florida turned himself in to police on Thursday after he was caught on surveillance video stealing an assault rife and bulletproof vest from a police car.

ABC affiliate WPLG says Christopher Clarke turned himself in at the urging of family and friends after the video was shared widely online.

Police said they were still searching for the items stolen from the vehicle.

Florida police were searching for the teen after he was caught stealing police equipment right out of a cop car, including an AR-15 assault rifle with three fully loaded magazines.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, the suspect was caught on surveillance camera stealing from a marked Opa Locka Police Department patrol vehicle while it sat in a neighborhood driveway, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

In the video, the man walks up to the car, opens the unlocked passenger door and begins stealing equipment, such as a tactical vest with police markings. The suspect is seen making three trips to his car, including one carrying the rifle. He also made off with a Taser and cartridges, and a 16-round, .45-caliber magazine, according to police.

Pembroke Pines police believe the suspect was also responsible for additional vehicle burglaries which occurred around the same area Tuesday morning.

