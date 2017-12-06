Terry Crews sues agent over alleged sexual harassment

ABC/Paula Lobo(LOS ANGELES) — Terry Crews has filed suit against talent agency William Morris Endeavor and agent Adam Venit, whom Crews has accused of sexually assaulting him at a Hollywood party last year.

In a suit filed Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, an attorney for Crews charges that, “Venit, upon his first meeting Crews, viciously grabbed Crews’ penis and testicles so hard that it caused Crews immediate pain in a blatant and unprovoked sexual assault.” The suit further claims that after Crews pushed Venit away, but the agent — described in the suit as looking at Crews like a “rabid dog” — “ignored everything Crews was saying and continued to try to grab Crews’ genitals.”

The alleged incident took place at a party being hosted by Adam Sandler. The suit claims that Crews yelled at Sandler to draw his attention to what was going on, and Sandler shook his head in response. After the party, the suit claims, Sandler called Crews and apologized for the incident.

The suit alleges that Crews told his agent at the time, another WME employee Brad Slater, of the incident but that the company took no action. Crews has since fired Slater.

The suit accuses the company of having an, “unspoken policy of not punishing executives and agents for misconduct.”

Crews is suing for a range of causes including assault, sexual battery, sexual harassment and gender violence in addition to breach of fiduciary duty and negligence.

This lawsuit, which demands a jury trial and seeks unspecified damages, comes less than a month after Crews filed a police report on November 8, a source inside the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ABC News at the time.

A request for comment from Venit or WME was not immediately returned to ABC News.

