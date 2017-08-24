Texas coastal residents urged to leave in 'strongest possible terms' as Hurricane Harvey intensifies in the Gulf

behindlens/iStock/Thinkstock(HOUSTON) — The National Hurricane Center has issued an advisory instructing Texas residents along the Gulf of Mexico coast to “rush” their storm preparations as Hurricane Harvey “rapidly” intensifies.

All preparations for residents along the middle Texas coast should be completed on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm is expected to make landfall around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The coastal city of Corpus Christi has so far not implemented mandatory evacuations, but called for people to leave in the “strongest possible terms”

As of 1 p.m. CT, the hurricane was about 335 miles southeast of Corpus Christi and 325 miles from Port O’Connor. It had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

The hurricane is expected to hit Texas as a Category 3 storm, forecasters say. The state hasn’t been hit by such a powerful storm since Hurricane Bret in 1999.

Harvey may cause a life-threatening storm surge of up to 10 feet, with waves as high as 20 feet. Perilous flash flooding and 115 mph gusts of wind are also possible.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.