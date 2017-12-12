Texas man charged with planning US terror attack, supporting ISIS

iStock/Thinkstock(HOUSTON) — A man in Texas has been arrested and charged with supporting ISIS, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Kaan Sercan Damlarkaya, an 18-year-old U.S. citizen from Houston, was charged with unlawfully distributing explosives information and attempting to provide material support to ISIS in a criminal complaint unsealed Monday morning.

According to the charges, Damlarkaya engaged in online communications with undercover FBI agents who he believed were ISIS supporters beginning in August.

He allegedly discussed his intentions to travel overseas and fight for ISIS. According to the criminal complaint, Damlarkaya attempted to go to Syria twice but failed.

He also allegedly stated that if he was not able to go abroad to fight for ISIS, he would plan an attack in the United States. In his correspondence, he allegedly provided a formula for the explosive Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP), and how to use it in a pressure cooker with shrapnel.

Damlarkaya allegedly asked the undercover FBI agents if he could provide a farewell video to inspire others if he followed through with an attack that resulted in his death.

Additionally, he provided instructions on how to build an AK-47 or AR-15 assault rifle from readily available parts in order to avoid detection from authorities. He even discussed potentially using a machete or samurai sword as weapons.

Damlarkaya explained to the supposed ISIS supporters, “If I buy a gun or supplies for a bomb, [law enforcement] will heat up pressure [j]ust like a few months ago when I was trying an operation but they found out.”

The criminal complaint against Damlarkaya says that he carried a knife wherever he went to protect himself from law enforcement. He also allegedly slept with a machete under his pillow in case his house was raided.

He faces a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

Damlarkaya was arrested last Friday and is being held pending a detention hearing on Dec. 14. The investigation into Damlarkaya was conducted by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

