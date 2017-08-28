Texas NFL teams step up for Houston

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images(DALLAS) — While the rest of the NFL prepares for its final pre-season games, a huge question mark lingers for the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys. The game will obviously not be able to be played Thursday in Houston due to Hurricane Harvey’s damage on the area.

The Texans themselves haven’t even been able to return to their city, and instead have been practicing with the neighboring Dallas Cowboys as their practice facility. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said his thoughts and prayers are with the city of Houston, and that the team is dedicating the season to the people in the city.

O’Brien was also proud to announce the Texans were donating $1 million to the United Way Relief Fund to assist those in Houston impacted by Harvey. The funds help support the American Red Cross, The Salvation Army in the Houston area and other associated relief efforts.

Speaking with O’Brien was Dallas Cowboys executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer and Chairperson of the NFL Foundation Charlotte Jones Anderson. She announced that the Cowboys would be matching the Texans’ $1 million donation, showing their support for their fellow Texans.

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt has also made an effort to help his hometown fans, donating $100,000 of his own money and starting a website to help the relief effort that already has more than half a million dollars in donations.

