Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels donates multimillion dollar mansion to charity

Allen Kee/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife are embracing the season of giving, as the couple donated a mansion and 100 acres of land to children with special needs and chronic illnesses on Friday.

ESPN reports the southwest Missouri home, which is 32,000-square-feet, was donated to Camp Barnabas. Realtor.com listed the home for $9,418,400 at the time of the donation.

Cole Hamels talked about the couple’s goal in a statement:

“Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve; there is truly nothing like it. Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way.”

Hamels was acquired by the Texas Rangers from the Philadelphia Phillies, where he began his career. The couple’s attorney tells The Springfield News-Leader that once Hamels was traded to Texas, they never moved into the recently donated home.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.