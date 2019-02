These are the 27 members of the Hancock County Central Committee who represent Findlay. They will vote Monday to appoint Findlay’s next mayor. Members include: • Shawn Carpenter, 2105 N. Blanchard St. • Susan Hite, 1320 Avalon Terrace • Bea Hiatt, 1920 Veterans Lane • Cheryl Blakely, 2219 Lone Tree Drive • Deb Cook, 832 […]