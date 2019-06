By KATHRYNE RUBRIGHT Staff Writer Secret indictments for drug trafficking were recently released for six northwest Ohioans. Jacob D. Pahl, 20, of Findlay, was indicted for trafficking in cocaine and aggravated trafficking in drugs, both fourth-degree felonies. Pahl allegedly sold cocaine on Feb. 20 within 1,000 feet of Findlay High School and oxycodone on Feb. […]