ARCADIA — Arcadia High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday in the gymnasium. The valedictorians are Elizabeth Keefe, Elliott Palmer, Emily Peters, Kennedy Pratt, Sydney Ramsey and Breana Reinhart. The salutatorian is Megan Mock. The 47 graduates are Amayia Alizabeth Alexander, Eric Christopher Black, Gage Michael Boyd, Kayla Elaine Brubaker, Danielle […]