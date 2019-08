By KATHRYNE RUBRIGHT Staff Writer A Wharton man was sentenced Monday in Hancock County Common Pleas Court to 18 months in prison for aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony. Jeremy R. Saldana, 43, was indicted on three felony charges and a misdemeanor OVI charge, stemming from an April incident on Main Street/U.S. 68 in Arlington. […]