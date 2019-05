ARLINGTON — Arlington High School will graduate 54 seniors during commencement ceremonies beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday in the school gymnasium. Class valedictorians are Anna Edmiston, Courtney Fox, Jenna Pepple, Madison Hartman and Sarah Solt. Kylee Crist is the salutatorian. Graduates of the class of 2019 are: Garner Ryan Anderson, Jonathon Ray Ayers, Bridget Barrientos, […]