WILLIAMSTOWN — An Arlington motorist was injured Tuesday night in a single-car rollover crash on U.S. 68, north of Williamstown. Kade Ramge, 22, was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Appleseed EMS after the 10:43 p.m. crash, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported. The sheriff’s office said Ramge was driving a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser […]