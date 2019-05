Terence O’Leary, an Irish-American author, will speak from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, in the Lindamood Room at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library. O’Leary is the author of five coming-of-age novels, including “Irish Crossings: Caitlin & Paddy’s Story” and “Irish Crossings: Danny’s Story,” stories set during the Great Hunger/Potato Famine. No registration is […]