BLUFFTON — Bluffton High School will graduate 64 seniors during a ceremony Saturday, beginning at 7 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. Class valedictorians are Seth Andreas, Madeline Burghaze, Kennedy Coughlan, Rhett Donaldson, Amelia Mitchell, Katie Prater, Lily Shadle, Amanda Speicher and Hannah Yost. The salutatorian is Jackson Steinmetz. Members of the class of 2019 […]