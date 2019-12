The following City of Findlay employees were honored for their years of service recently: 20 years: Scott Emans, Ann Fenimore, Rodney Michener, Bryan Miller, Chris Musson, Jeff Rampe, Ed Von Stein, Bob Wagner, Ed Walters. 25 years: Greg Craven, Daniel Gonzalez, David McClish, Thomas Moses. 30 years: Gary Dick, Boyd Durain, Mike Stillberger.