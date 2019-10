The flyover exit ramp from Interstate 75 southbound to U.S. 68/Ohio 15 in Findlay will close overnight on Sunday for paving. The ramp will close Sunday at about 7 p.m. and is expected to reopen by 7 a.m. Monday. Traffic wishing to access U.S. 68/Ohio 15 from I-75 southbound will be detoured east onto Ohio […]