Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. has reported that it plans to increase ownership in its Mexico joint venture tire factory, called Corporación de Occidente S.A. de C.V. (COOCSA), from 58 percent to 100 percent. Cooper and Trabajadores Democraticos de Occidente S.C. de R.L. de C.V. (TRADOC), which owns 42 percent of the joint venture, have […]