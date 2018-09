By JIM MAURER STAFF WRITER Six architectural firms submitted requests for qualifications by Thursday’s deadline to design a new probate/juvenile court building on county-owned property downtown. The companies are: K2M Design, Cleveland; Axiom Architects, Columbus; RCM Architects, Findlay; Freytag and Associates, Sidney; Garmann Miller and Associates, Minster; and Schooley Caldwell Associates, Columbus. The commissioners and […]