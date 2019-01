By KATHRYNE RUBRIGHT Staff Writer Five people accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint last month were indicted on felony charges by a Hancock County grand jury this week. Deven L. Blythe, 19, of Findlay; Hunter J. Kelbley, 18, of Upper Sandusky; Devin A. Kerr, 19, of Bowling Green; Alexandra J. Ayala, 18, of Findlay; […]