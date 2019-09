KENTON — Country music singer Tyler Rich, with Matt Stell, will be in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday in the grandstand at the Hardin County Fair in Kenton. Online tickets for the concert are available at eventbrite.com until: reserved seats, $20 plus $2.85 fee; track seats/standing, $25 plus $3.16 fee; and general admission, $15 plus […]