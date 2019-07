By JIM MAURER STAFF WRITER Cornerstone Design and Construction, Madison, Alabama, was the apparent low bidder for the installation of jail cell doors in the Hancock County Justice Center. The company’s bid of $559,350, was $1,350 below Mel Lanzer Co., Napoleon, at $560,700. Other bidders were: Alvada Construction, $623,000, and Peterson Construction, Wapakoneta, $760,000. The […]