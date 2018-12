U.S. Congressman Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, will be available for one-on-one meetings with constituents in Findlay from 8:30-10:30 a.m. today. Residents can meet individually with Latta at his office in the Findlay Municipal Building, 318 Dorney Plaza, Room 302, to discuss any issues that are important to them. Staff will also be available to assist […]