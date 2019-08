A limo driver was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon following a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Tiffin and McManness avenues in Findlay. Around 3:48 p.m., a Lincoln limo driven by Ricky Lytle, 56, of Findlay, was eastbound on Tiffin Avenue, when Maurice Schutz, 90, of Findlay, who was driving west on Tiffin Avenue, […]