Litter Landing, the recycling facility at 1720 E. Sandusky St., will return to normal business hours today and over the weekend. The center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, the center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.