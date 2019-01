By KATHRYNE RUBRIGHT Staff Writer A Findlay man has pleaded guilty to felony charges in a 2016 fatal overdose case. Maynard T. Norton, 38, of Findlay, pleaded guilty in Hancock County Common Pleas Court last week to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony, in the death of 25-year-old […]