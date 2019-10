UPPER SANDUSKY — An Upper Sandusky man was seriously injured when his motorcycle was struck by a car Tuesday morning, the Upper Sandusky Police Department reported. According to police, Dylan Neff, 27, of Upper Sandusky, was driving his 2019 Harley-Davidson west on East Wyandot Avenue at 6:29 a.m. when he collided with a 1997 Honda […]