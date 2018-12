FOSTORIA — A rural McCutchenville man was treated at an area hospital after a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 23 Christmas morning, the Fremont post of the State Highway Patrol reported. According to the patrol, Harry A. Traxler, 66, of rural McCutchenville, was driving a 2013 Chevy C-Max north on U.S. 23 in Loudon Township at […]