An Arlington resident was injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 68, south of Findlay, Thursday afternoon, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Maisie Crates, 34, of Arlington, was driving a 2012 Ford Focus south on U.S. 68, near the Hancock County 37 intersection, at 4:33 p.m. when the car […]