MOUNT BLANCHARD — A modular recycling rolloff container will be in the front parking lot at Riverdale High School, 20613 Ohio 37, Mount Blanchard, provided by Hancock County Solid Waste Management District. The container will be available from 9 a.m. today until 3 p.m. Sunday. Recyclable items accepted include: flattened cardboard, plastics (#1, 2, 3, […]