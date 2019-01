Six people have been indicted on drug charges, according to secret indictments released recently. Maykia L.A. Mastro, 19, of Findlay, was indicted for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, for allegedly selling oxycodone in Findlay on March 22, 2018. Jamie S. Mastro, 43, of Findlay, was indicted for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree […]