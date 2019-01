UPPER SANDUSKY — A Sycamore teenager was killed in a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on County Highway 330, east of Upper Sandusky, the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Heather J. Raypole, 17, of Sycamore, was driving a Ford Taurus west on County Highway 330 near the County Highway 134 intersection […]