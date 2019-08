A Findlay teenager was injured Thursday morning after striking a parked car on Putnam Street, Findlay police reported. Sydney E. Kenworthy, 19, was driving in the 1100 block at 8:05 a.m. when her 2012 Dodge Avenger hit a parked 1992 GMC pickup, which got pushed into a 2015 Dodge Ram, police said. Kenworthy was cited […]