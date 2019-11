By LOU WILIN STAFF WRITER A Findlay staple has a new owner and a new name. Eighteen-year-old Eve Stump is owner of The Baking Company & Bread Kneads, 510 S. Blanchard St. She bought the former Bread Kneads from Kelly McClurkin in September, four months after graduating from Liberty-Benton High School/Millstream Career Center. So much […]