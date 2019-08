SYCAMORE — An Upper Sandusky teenager was killed and two others injured in a single-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on Ohio 231, southeast of Sycamore, the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Gabrielle S. Swartz, 16, of Upper Sandusky, was pronounced dead at the scene by Wyandot County Coroner Dr. Peter Schuler. […]