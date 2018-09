Three secret grand jury indictments were recently released to the public. Jacob L. Mekins, 30, of Dunkirk, was charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs, specifically methamphetamine, a fourth-degree felony, after an alleged incident on Sept. 27, 2017. He was charged Aug. 14. Marlon T. Flowers Jr., 38, of Toledo, was charged with trafficking in heroin, […]