By KATHRYNE RUBRIGHT Staff Writer Two people were indicted Tuesday by a Hancock County grand jury for allegedly robbing Findlay’s CashMax store in June. Andrew G. Hickle, 31, address unknown, went inside the Tiffin Avenue business, Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Riegle said, while Ana M. Hernandez, 25, of Findlay, “aided and abetted” him during the […]